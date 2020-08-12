News Wrap: Thousands detained in Belarus as post-election protests continue

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. budget deficit has hit a record of more than $2.8 trillion 10 months into the fiscal year.

The Treasury Department said that's largely due to federal stimulus aid to help keep the economy afloat during the pandemic.

It predicts that, by fiscal year-end, the 2020 deficit will more than double any on record.

Meanwhile, numbers out of Britain today reveal a pandemic-induced recession that is worsening. Government statistics show its economy shrunk by a fifth in the second quarter. That's the worst contraction in 65 years of record-keeping. Economists fear the U.K.'s downturn may be the deepest among the world's seven leading industrial economies.

To Scotland, where at least three people died and six others were hospitalized today after a passenger train derailed. It happened about 100 miles northeast of Edinburgh, where severe storms triggered flash floods overnight. Thick smoke billowed over the hilly field this morning. Emergency crews struggled to access the site to rescue passengers from overturned train cars.

In Belarus, some 6,000 people have been detained, after the third straight night of clashes between protesters and police. Demonstrators insist the reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko is illegitimate.

Last night, police assaulted journalists and made widespread arrests. Today, Lukashenko called the protesters criminals.