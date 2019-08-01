News Wrap: Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods

Judy Woodruff:

Most Democrats backed the bill, along with 28 Republicans. Another two dozen Republicans opposed it, saying that it adds too much to the national debt.

We will get the details after the news summary.

There is word that North Korea has fired more short-range weapons for the third time in eight days. Details on the tests were scarce, but President Trump today dismissed any concerns. He said — quote — "These are short-range missiles. They're very standard."

The president also declined again to address news reports that Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden is dead. The reports say that he was killed within the last two years, possibly in a U.S. airstrike. He was the apparent heir to his father's work with al-Qaida, and was about 30 years old. Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. raid in Pakistan in 2011.

In Yemen, missile and bombing attacks killed 51 people today in Aden, a city held by the government and its Saudi allies. Officials said 36 people died in a missile strike at a military camp. Thirteen others were killed in a car bombing. The explosions left buildings charred and floors soaked in blood at the military camp. The government blamed Shiite rebels allied with Iran.

Russian officials have deployed the military as vast wildfires rage across parts of Siberia and the Russian far east. Fires are now burning in parts of five regions, and now cover an area the size of Belgium. As flames spread in remote forests, crews have struggled to make headway. And officials say dry conditions aren't helping.