With Biden and Harris on the defensive, where Detroit debates leave 2020 Democrats

Karine Jean-Pierre:

Yes, pretty much what Amy just said.

I think, look, Joe Biden came into Detroit as the front-runner. He is going to leave Detroit as the front-runner. He didn't have a knockout punch, if you will. And he didn't get knocked out as well. And he was — you know, he was a little shaky himself. But he didn't do any damage to himself either.

And I wouldn't be surprised if his numbers go up a bit, because one of the things that he did do was defend the Obama legacy, which, as we know, what is propelling his numbers is the African-American community, who love Obama, who love the fact that Joe Biden was his V.P.

Look, Judy, we saw six hours of debate over the last two nights. And we saw some folks do really well, like Warren and Buttigieg and Bernie and Biden.

But I don't think much will change moving forward. I don't think — whoever came in, in the tier one will be tier one. Whoever came in, in tier two will be tier two. And the folks who came in the lower tier will probably not make it to the next debate in June, which will — I'm sorry — not in June, in September, which will be in Houston.