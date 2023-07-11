News Wrap: Trump attorneys request to delay documents trial until after 2024 election

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, a new grand jury was seated in Fulton County, Georgia, and could consider criminal charges against former President Trump over the effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, a federal judge refused to block Microsoft's takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard and thousands in Israel staged a new protest to oppose plans for overhauling the country's judiciary.
Support Provided By:
Learn more