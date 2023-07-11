News Wrap: Trump attorneys request to delay documents trial until after 2024 election

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, a new grand jury was seated in Fulton County, Georgia, and could consider criminal charges against former President Trump over the effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, a federal judge refused to block Microsoft's takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard and thousands in Israel staged a new protest to oppose plans for overhauling the country's judiciary.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch