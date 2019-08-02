News Wrap: Trump, Beijing exchange more threats on trade

Judy Woodruff:

A state grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo in December 2014. And just last month, federal prosecutors chose not to bring civil rights charges.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill has the final say on whether he is terminated.

R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty today to sexual abuse charges in New York. The 52-year-old was denied bail at a federal court hearing. He is accused of luring young women and girls into illegal sexual activity. Kelly also faces child pornography charges in a separate case in Chicago.

More than half the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives now favor starting the process of impeaching President Trump. The Associated Press and others reported today that the count has reached 118 out of 235 Democrats overall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said any decision about pursuing impeachment must wait until various investigations are finished.

The only black Republican in the House, Will Hurd of Texas, will not seek reelection next year. He is the sixth GOP congressman to call it quits in just over a week and the ninth overall. Last month, Hurd was just — one of just four Republicans who voted to condemn some of President Trump's recent remarks as racist.

And on Wall Street, stocks finished their worst week of the year, amid worries about the trade war with China. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 98 points to close at 26485. The Nasdaq fell 107 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 21. For the week, the Dow lost 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 3 percent, and the Nasdaq fell nearly 4 percent.