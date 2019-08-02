With Ratcliffe withdrawal, yet another Trump nominee drops out

Judy Woodruff:

The revolving door keeps spinning. Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas is out, no longer in consideration to be the director of national intelligence, that just five days after President Trump nominated him to the position.

Opponents said Ratcliffe had too little experience for the top U.S. intelligence post and he had been accused of misrepresenting his experience as a federal prosecutor.

Before leaving the White House for his New Jersey golf club, Mr. Trump blamed the news media for Ratcliffe's withdrawing, but also praised reporters for their vetting of his nominee.