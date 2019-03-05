News Wrap: Trump blasts House investigations as ‘a disgrace’

In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump blasted congressional Democrats over a series of new investigations into his administration. The House Judiciary Committee is seeking information from 81 people linked to the president, who calls the probes “a disgrace.” Also, House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to condemn anti-Semitism, in an apparent rebuke to freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: President Trump went after congressional Democrats over a series of new investigations. The House Judiciary Committee is seeking records and documents from 81 people linked to Mr. Trump in a probe of possible obstruction and abuse of power by him.
At a White House event today, Mr. Trump charged that Democrats are engaging in what he called presidential harassment.
-
Donald Trump:
The witch-hunt continues. The fact is that, I guess we got 81 letters. There was no collusion. It was a hoax.
There was no anything. And they want to do that, instead of getting legislation passed; 81 people or organizations got letters. It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace to our country.
-
Judy Woodruff:
House Democratic leaders have defended the Judiciary Committee's investigation, and several others.
They drew support today from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.
-
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.:
Congress has an independent responsibility, a very solemn one, to do oversight, in public, under oath. The House committees should be demanding answers, as they're doing, and demanding documents.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings said today that the White House is refusing to provide documents about security clearances. That comes amid questions about how Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, got his high-level clearance.
House Democrats plan to vote tomorrow to condemn anti-Semitism, in a rebuke of Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The Minnesota Democratic representative, elected just last November, suggested last week that pro-Israel groups want lawmakers to — quote — "pledge allegiance to a foreign country." Top Democrats criticized this and previous remarks of hers as potentially anti-Semitic.
Fellow freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a defense of Omar today.
There is word that white supremacist efforts to spread messages of hate reached historic levels in 2018. The Anti-Defamation League reports that such propaganda incidents increased 182 percent, from 420 a year earlier to nearly 1,200. The group also notes that the number of white supremacist rallies rose last year as well.
The California attorney general announced today that he will not charge two Sacramento police officers who killed Stephon Clark last year. The investigation found that Clark advanced with something in his hand that flashed. It turned out to be a cell phone, not a gun. Attorney General Xavier Becerra said today the officers believed they were in danger, and the result was tragic.
-
Xavier Becerra:
Our investigation has concluded that no criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting can be sustained. Nothing can bring back Stephon Clark, and nothing helps end the pain that his family carries.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Last night, dozens of people protested in Sacramento, after county prosecutors had declined to file charges. Police made at least 80 arrests.
Overseas, anti-government protests flared in Albania today, as thousands of demonstrators demanded new elections. Crowds surrounded the parliament building in Tirana. They carried signs pressing the government to resign over allegations of corruption and crime.
Political protests also raged in Sudan, with a one-day strike in the capital of Khartoum. Opposition supporters called for the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, who's been in power for two decades.
Medical researchers are hailing news of a London man who appears free of the AIDS virus, after a stem cell transplant. It is only the second such case on record, and it suggests that the first one, from 12 years ago, wasn't a fluke. Stem cell transplants are expensive, and have failed to work in many AIDS patients. But researchers say the findings may still lead to a new approach.
Back in this country, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced today that he will not run for president next year. He had been considering a bid for the Democratic nomination.
And Hillary Clinton ruled out running again. She spoke in an interview with a New York television station.
U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will leave his post next month. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms that Gottlieb submitted his resignation today. The former doctor and drug consultant has aggressively pursued initiatives to limit e-cigarette vaping by young Americans, as well as opioid addiction.
On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 13 points to close at 25806. The Nasdaq fell one point, and the S&P 500 slipped three.
And Kylie Jenner is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire, at the age of just 21. "Forbes" magazine says she reached that milestone three years earlier than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Jenner made her fortune with the cosmetics company she started in 2015.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": a report from the southern border on the treatment of migrants; the symbiotic relationship between FOX News and the Trump White House; a legislative battle over vaccines after a measles outbreak; the filmmakers behind the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo." and much more.
