News Wrap: Trump blasts House investigations as ‘a disgrace’

Last night, dozens of people protested in Sacramento, after county prosecutors had declined to file charges. Police made at least 80 arrests.

Overseas, anti-government protests flared in Albania today, as thousands of demonstrators demanded new elections. Crowds surrounded the parliament building in Tirana. They carried signs pressing the government to resign over allegations of corruption and crime.

Political protests also raged in Sudan, with a one-day strike in the capital of Khartoum. Opposition supporters called for the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, who's been in power for two decades.

Medical researchers are hailing news of a London man who appears free of the AIDS virus, after a stem cell transplant. It is only the second such case on record, and it suggests that the first one, from 12 years ago, wasn't a fluke. Stem cell transplants are expensive, and have failed to work in many AIDS patients. But researchers say the findings may still lead to a new approach.

Back in this country, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced today that he will not run for president next year. He had been considering a bid for the Democratic nomination.

And Hillary Clinton ruled out running again. She spoke in an interview with a New York television station.

U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb will leave his post next month. The Department of Health and Human Services confirms that Gottlieb submitted his resignation today. The former doctor and drug consultant has aggressively pursued initiatives to limit e-cigarette vaping by young Americans, as well as opioid addiction.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 13 points to close at 25806. The Nasdaq fell one point, and the S&P 500 slipped three.

And Kylie Jenner is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire, at the age of just 21. "Forbes" magazine says she reached that milestone three years earlier than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Jenner made her fortune with the cosmetics company she started in 2015.

