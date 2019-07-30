News Wrap: Trump claims broad support among black Americans

In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump claimed widespread support from black Americans, who he says are “happy as hell” with his performance. He made the assertion as he defends his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Baltimore congressman leading several investigations of Trump. Also, pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong clashed with police after 44 people were arrested for rioting Sunday.
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump is claiming widespread support from black Americans and declaring himself — quote — "the least racist person in the world."
That came today, as he defended his attacks on Elijah Cummings, the Baltimore congressman leading investigations of Mr. Trump. The president before an event in Virginia that black lawmakers boycotted. As his helicopter roared, he insisted it's voters that count.
President Donald Trump:
They are happy as hell. So you may have a couple of politicians boycott, but it's all a fix. It's all a fix. The fact is, African-American people love the job I'm doing, because I'm working for them. I'm not working for the politicians.
Judy Woodruff:
In fact, a recent Gallup poll found only 8 percent of African-Americans support Mr. Trump. Meanwhile, he was briefly heckled in Jamestown today at the event marking the start of self-government in America in 1619. The first African slaves arrived that same year.
For their part, black Virginia state legislators gathered in Richmond, where a slave jail once stood. One tearfully urged spectators to reclaim the nation's soul.
The number of Central American migrants crossing Mexico to the U.S. border has dropped nearly 40 percent since May. The Mexican government announced today the number fell to 87,000 in July. And the American civil Liberties Union said that U.S. officials have separated more than 900 migrant children from their families since a federal judge curtailed the practice last year.
We will get details later in the program.
A Seattle woman had her initial court appearance today in a huge data breach at Capital One Financial. Paige Thompson allegedly hacked credit card applications from more than 100 million people. The data included credit scores, bank balances and Social Security numbers. Capital One says it is unlikely that the data was actually used for fraud.
It appears that North Korea has carried out new missile launches for the second time in less than a week. South Korea reports that the North fired multiple unidentified projectiles into the sea early on Wednesday. North Korea's Kim Jong-un agreed last month to revive talks on scrapping his nuclear program.
Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have clashed with police again tonight after 44 people were charged with rioting on Sunday. Hundreds swarmed a police station where the accused were being held, and police in riot gear fired pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd.
Earlier, demonstrators blocked subway train doors, disrupting the morning rush hour. Still, some of the commuters supported the effort.
Lorraine Lee (through translator):
This is what the movement is trying to achieve. The government is not addressing the problems in our society, such as political issues, police violence and suspected triad gangs. That is why now Hong Kongers have no choice but to use different creative approaches to remind people what is happening here.
Judy Woodruff:
The protesters have demanded an independent investigation of police actions. But the government in mainland China blamed the West again today for stoking the protests.
In Afghanistan, a United Nations report finds that Afghan and NATO forces have killed more civilians this year than the Taliban has. More than 700 people have died in Afghan and coalition military operations, including airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts. Taliban attacks have killed 531 civilians. The U.S. and the Taliban are currently holding talks on a peace settlement.
Back in this country, President Trump warned China not to delay a trade deal waiting to see if he will be reelected next year. He said he will be — quote — "much tougher" after the election. The two countries resumed trade talks in Shanghai today.
California will mandate that presidential candidates release their tax returns in order to qualify for the state's primary ballot. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed the new law today. It is aimed at President Trump's refusal to release his returns. Newsom said that states have a legal and moral duty to ensure that the nation's would-be leaders meet minimal standards.
And on Wall Street today, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 23 points to close at 27198. The Nasdaq fell 19 points, and the S&P 500 slipped seven.
