News Wrap: Trump claims broad support among black Americans

In fact, a recent Gallup poll found only 8 percent of African-Americans support Mr. Trump. Meanwhile, he was briefly heckled in Jamestown today at the event marking the start of self-government in America in 1619. The first African slaves arrived that same year.

For their part, black Virginia state legislators gathered in Richmond, where a slave jail once stood. One tearfully urged spectators to reclaim the nation's soul.

The number of Central American migrants crossing Mexico to the U.S. border has dropped nearly 40 percent since May. The Mexican government announced today the number fell to 87,000 in July. And the American civil Liberties Union said that U.S. officials have separated more than 900 migrant children from their families since a federal judge curtailed the practice last year.

We will get details later in the program.

A Seattle woman had her initial court appearance today in a huge data breach at Capital One Financial. Paige Thompson allegedly hacked credit card applications from more than 100 million people. The data included credit scores, bank balances and Social Security numbers. Capital One says it is unlikely that the data was actually used for fraud.

It appears that North Korea has carried out new missile launches for the second time in less than a week. South Korea reports that the North fired multiple unidentified projectiles into the sea early on Wednesday. North Korea's Kim Jong-un agreed last month to revive talks on scrapping his nuclear program.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have clashed with police again tonight after 44 people were charged with rioting on Sunday. Hundreds swarmed a police station where the accused were being held, and police in riot gear fired pepper spray to try to disperse the crowd.

Earlier, demonstrators blocked subway train doors, disrupting the morning rush hour. Still, some of the commuters supported the effort.