News Wrap: Trump dismisses concerns about North Korea missile tests

In our news wrap Monday, President Trump dismissed concerns about North Korea’s recent missile tests, publicly disagreeing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. During a joint news conference with Abe, Trump said, “all I know is that there have been no nuclear tests,” while Abe called the tests “regrettable.” Meanwhile, on Memorial Day, Americans remembered those lost in U.S. military service.
Amna Nawaz:
President Trump today dismissed concerns about North Korea's recent missile tests, publicly disagreeing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
In Tokyo, the president held a joint press conference without Abe and said he's not bothered by the actions of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Donald Trump:
I view it as a man, perhaps he wants to get attention, and perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn't matter.
All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests. There have been no ballistic missiles going out. There have been no long-range missiles going out. And I think that, someday, we will have a deal.
Amna Nawaz:
In contrast, Prime Minister Abe did express concern about North Korea firing short-range missiles earlier this month.
Shinzo Abe (through translator):
North Korea's May 9 short-range ballistic missile launch violates the U.N. resolutions, and it is extremely regrettable, as I have repeatedly said. But I would like to express my respect in the new approach taken between President Trump and Chairman Kim.
Amna Nawaz:
President Trump has had two summits with North Korea's Kim, but talks about denuclearization have stalled. the north said last week that nuclear negotiations will not resume until the U.S. eases sanctions.
The European Parliament election results are in, and the center-right and center-left parties that ruled for years have lost some ground. Over four days of voting, turnout spiked to the highest since 1994. Anti-immigration nationalist parties made gains, as did liberal and green parties. Overall, though, parties that generally support the European union will maintain a majority.
Back in this country, the nation marked Memorial Day, honoring those who died in U.S. military service. Vice President Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. He then paid tribute to those they left behind.
Mike Pence:
To the families of the fallen here and looking on, who've sacrificed more than we can comprehend, know that the hearts of every American are with you today, and they will stay with you every day.
Amna Nawaz:
Meanwhile, service members in New York unfurled a 100-foot flag aboard the USS Intrepid, now a floating museum. And cities and towns across the country held their own Memorial Day observances.
U.S. health officials report 60 new measles cases were confirmed last week, making 940 cases already this year. It is the worst outbreak since 1994. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 26 states have reported cases so far.
And two losses we'd like to note from the sports world.
Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr died Sunday at 85. He led the great Green Bay Packers teams that won five NFL titles in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls. His most famous when came in the infamous Ice Bowl of 1967 with chills at 50 below. Starr scored in the final minute to beat Dallas and send Green Bay to its second Super Bowl.
Also, former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner passed away today after struggling with dementia. The All-Star hitter is remembered for a single unlucky moment in game since of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets.
With the game tied and two out in the 10th inning, a ground ball somehow rolled between Buckner's legs. The Mets scored the game-winning run, and went on to win the series. Boston's title drought finally ended in 2004. Bill Buckner was 69 years old.
