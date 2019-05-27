News Wrap: Trump dismisses concerns about North Korea missile tests

Amna Nawaz:

Meanwhile, service members in New York unfurled a 100-foot flag aboard the USS Intrepid, now a floating museum. And cities and towns across the country held their own Memorial Day observances.

U.S. health officials report 60 new measles cases were confirmed last week, making 940 cases already this year. It is the worst outbreak since 1994. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 26 states have reported cases so far.

And two losses we'd like to note from the sports world.

Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr died Sunday at 85. He led the great Green Bay Packers teams that won five NFL titles in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls. His most famous when came in the infamous Ice Bowl of 1967 with chills at 50 below. Starr scored in the final minute to beat Dallas and send Green Bay to its second Super Bowl.

Also, former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner passed away today after struggling with dementia. The All-Star hitter is remembered for a single unlucky moment in game since of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets.

With the game tied and two out in the 10th inning, a ground ball somehow rolled between Buckner's legs. The Mets scored the game-winning run, and went on to win the series. Boston's title drought finally ended in 2004. Bill Buckner was 69 years old.

