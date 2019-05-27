How the 2020 Democrats observed this Memorial Day holiday

One month out from the first Democratic presidential debate, the crowded field of contenders spent much of the three-day weekend campaigning, as well as observing the Memorial Day holiday. With that somber military backdrop, candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke were among those criticizing President Trump for increasing U.S. military presence in the Middle East. Lisa Desjardins reports.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Just one month until the first Democratic presidential debate, and the crowded field of contenders spent the three-day weekend crisscrossing the country talking to voters.
Lisa Desjardins has our report.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
A somber Memorial Day for the Democrats who hope to become commander in chief.
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:
Thank you, everyone.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar stood in the rain at a ceremony in Minneapolis.
-
Sen. Amy Klobuchar:
We tell the world who we are as a country by how we honor our fallen heroes.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders began his normal stump speech in New Hampshire with a tribute.
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.:
I do want to begin by having all of us remember the over one million men and women who lost their lives in America's wars.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
This during a new military move, President Trump's decision to send 1,500 U.S. troops to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran.
-
Pete Buttigieg:
Escalation is the last thing we need in the Middle East right now.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a war veteran, addressed the issue Sunday on ABC's "This Week." He faulted the president's national security adviser.
-
Pete Buttigieg:
The administration, driven, by the way, by John Bolton, one of the architects of the Iraq War, is continuing to try to prosecute a case to lead to higher tensions, escalation and perhaps conflict with Iran, as though we learned nothing from the last 15 years of armed conflict.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke voiced his concerns on CBS' "Face the Nation."
-
Beto O’Rourke:
President Trump is escalating tensions, is provoking yet another war in the Middle East.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Meanwhile, President Trump, overseas in Tokyo, blended foreign and domestic politics together. He pointed to a statement last week by the North Korean state media, working for leader Kim Jong-un.
It called former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden a — quote — "fool of low I.Q."
-
Donald Trump:
Kim Jong-un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-I.Q. individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Meantime, in Iowa today, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren focused on tackling corruption.
-
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
Now, when you see a government that works great for those with money, a government that works for those who can hire an army of lobbyists and lawyers, but it's not working for everyone else, that is corruption, plain and simple, and we need to call it out for what it is.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
-
Lisa Desjardins:
Yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to CNN to make his case as a candidate, saying he knows how to take on the president.
-
Bill de Blasio:
I have watched him for decades. I understand his game plan. I understand his tricks and his strategies. And I do get under his skin.
-
Lisa Desjardins:
The first Democratic primary debates are now less than one month away.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.
