News Wrap: Trump issues first veto; North Korea warns it may restart missile testing

Judy Woodruff:

Forty-one Republican senators voted yesterday to back the president's emergency order, but the other 12 joined with Democrats to oppose it. Neither house appears to have the votes to override the veto, but the emergency declaration faces a battery of legal challenges.

A tense calm returned in Gaza and Israel today, after cross-border fighting erupted overnight. Daylight revealed the damage from some 100 Israeli airstrikes in Gaza targeting the militant group Hamas. They were triggered by a rare rocket attack on Tel Aviv. Israeli news accounts said it now appears that the rockets were fired by accident, possibly during maintenance work.

North Korea is warning the U.S. that it may restart missile launches and nuclear tests. That follows last month's failed summit in Vietnam. A senior official in Pyongyang said today that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, will soon decide whether to continue talks or resume testing.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. expects Kim to keep a promise made to President Trump.