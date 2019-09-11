News Wrap: Trump says Bolton ‘wasn’t getting along’ with administration officials

Judy Woodruff:

Other Arab leaders also criticized Netanyahu's announcement.

Back in this country, President Trump said his administration will propose a ban on all e-cigarette flavors, except the flavor of tobacco itself. It's aimed at curbing underage vaping. The Food and Drug Administration has had the authority to ban vaping flavors since 2016, but had resisted taking that step.

A federal jury in Florida has convicted a Chinese woman of illegally entering the president's Mar-a-Lago estate. Yujing Zhang was arrested for trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents. She carried electronic gear, but wasn't charged with espionage. Zhang could get six years in prison.

California lawmakers gave final approval today to protections for workers at ride-sharing and on-demand delivery services. Uber, Lyft and others that rely on contractors strongly opposed the measure. Their workers will have to be treated more like employees when it comes to wages and benefits.

General Motors is recalling nearly 3.8 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. and Canada after reports of faulty brakes. The company says there have been 113 crashes and 13 injuries. The affected vehicles range from model years 2014 through 2018.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied after China exempted some U.S. products from tariffs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 227 points to close at 27137. The Nasdaq rose 85 points, and the S&P 500 added 21.

Oil tycoon and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens died today at his home in Dallas. He made a name in the oil business, and then led bids to take over larger companies. Later, he pushed renewable energy and donated millions from his fortune.

T. Boone Pickens was 91 years old.

And there's hopeful news in the campaign to save a species. Scientists in Italy have created embryos of the nearly extinct northern white rhinoceros. They inseminated eggs from the last two females using frozen sperm collected from the last males before they died. The embryos will be carried by a surrogate mother from another rhino species.