$3 billion from Sacklers ‘just a down payment’ on opioid debt, says Conn. attorney general

Judy Woodruff:

The opioid crisis has left a huge toll and permanent scar across America and the lives of many families and individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control has estimated that as many as 400,000 people died in the U.S. since the late '90s from prescription and illegal opioids. Now the first comprehensive settlement against a key manufacturer appears to have been reached.

More than 20 states and more than 2,000 cities and counties have reportedly reached a deal with Purdue Pharma. That's the manufacturer of OxyContin.

The case against the company was expected to go to court next month.

Now, as Amna Nawaz reports, there are some asking whether this settlement is enough.