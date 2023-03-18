News Wrap: Trump says he expects to be arrested by New York authorities

In our news wrap Saturday, Trump said on social media that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in New York and called on his supporters to protest, Wyoming became the first state to categorically ban abortion pills, protests against raising the country’s retirement age continued in France, the Ukraine grain deal was extended just before it was set to expire, and March Madness is in full swing.

