News Wrap: Trump says U.S. withdrawing support from UN arms treaty

Judy Woodruff:

In a related development, FBI Director Christopher Wray sounded a new warning today about threats of Russian interference in the coming presidential election. He called Russia's actions in the 2018 midterms a — quote — "dress rehearsal" for 2020.

President Trump also announced today that the U.S. is withdrawing its support for the United Nations' Arms Trade Treaty. He told the NRA that the pact threatens the Second Amendment's freedoms. The treaty regulates the international trade of weapons, from small arms to warships. President Obama signed it in 2013, but the Senate never ratified it.

The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 3.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of this year. That is despite the partial federal government shutdown and trade tensions. The upbeat news pushed stocks higher on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81 points to close at 26, 543. The Nasdaq rose 28, and the S&P 500 added 14.

Admitted Russian secret agent Maria Butina was sentenced today to 18 months in prison. The 30-year-old pled guilty in December to conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate and influence conservative political groups in this country. Butina will be deported back to Russia after completing her sentence.

Sri Lanka's president announced today that the suspected ringleader of the Easter Sunday attacks died in a suicide bombing at one of the targeted hotels. Police are searching for 140 people they say are linked to the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the blasts that killed at least 250 people.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Muslim community gathered for Friday prayers under tight security, and voiced hope that the tragedy won't define their country.