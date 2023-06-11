News Wrap: Trump vows he’ll ‘never leave’ presidential race despite charges

In our news wrap Sunday, Trump said that not even a felony conviction would drive him out of the presidential race, Ukrainian forces say they’ve retaken a southeastern village from Russian occupiers, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested and questioned as part of an investigation into Scotland’s ruling party, and North Carolina’s GOP convention voted to censure Sen. Thom Tillis.

