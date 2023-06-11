June 11, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the latest research trying to better understand long COVID and how to treat it. Then, what’s being done to reverse a decline in the bird population driven by climate change and other human activity. Plus, the undertold story of a larger-than-life figure in New York City’s gay liberation movement.

