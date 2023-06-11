Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the latest research trying to better understand long COVID and how to treat it. Then, what’s being done to reverse a decline in the bird population driven by climate change and other human activity. Plus, the undertold story of a larger-than-life figure in New York City’s gay liberation movement.
