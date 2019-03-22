News Wrap: Trump withdraws North Korea sanctions imposed yesterday

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, President Trump announced that he is withdrawing sanctions his administration placed on North Korea just yesterday, an issue that caused his summit with Chairman Kim to collapse last month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president — quote — "likes Chairman Kim and doesn't think these sanctions will be necessary.

Yesterday, the Treasury Department sanctioned two Chinese shipping companies believed to be helping the North evade sanctions.

Meanwhile, North Korea abruptly pulled its staff out of a liaison office with South Korea near the demilitarized zone. South Korea's vice unification minister expressed his disappointment.