Will the Mueller report be made public?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Now, sources close to President Trump, and there are reports that he is happy and glad this is over.

This, of course, has been a two-year cloud over his presidency. After the midterms, when he started talking about what was going to be next and what legislatively he could do with a Democratically-controlled Congress, he started talking about investigations.

He started talking very quickly about the Mueller probe and about the idea that people were after him and thought that, because he was someone who was not expected to win, that he was not a legitimate president. So he's always looked at the Mueller probe with some really angry eyes.

But Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, has responded again. We're still waiting for the president to tweet. And if that happens on the air, someone will hopefully tell us.

But I want to tell — I want to read out Sarah Sanders' tweet, which is "The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr. And we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the special counsel's report."

They haven't. That means the White House doesn't really know much more than us at this point. I'm told that Secretary Nielsen, which, of course, is the head of the Department of Homeland Security, she was at Trump Hotel. She had no idea that this was coming.

There are multiple people around the president who really didn't know the timing of this. Just today, I was on the White House lawn. And then we asked the president, when do you think the Mueller report is going to be released? He said, I have no idea.

I will also turn, though, to another ally of the president, Corey Lewandowski. He's someone who was in the orbit of the president, someone that maybe people thought might get indicted for colluding with Russia. He said: "The witch-hunt is over. Make the report public."

That echoes what the president has been saying. He said on the lawn at the White House while I was there, this was yesterday, saying that the Mueller report should be released to the public. We don't know if that's going to happen, though.