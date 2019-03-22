How the Mueller report represents the beginning of ‘a new phase’

John Carlin:

Well, this is really — it's not the end. It's the beginning of a new phase.

And I think it's extraordinarily important to focus, as you have already, on what we currently know. So we already — this investigation, in an incredibly short period of time for an investigation that covers complex criminal activity, counterintelligence operations, laundering of monetary funds, has really operated at an unprecedented pace.

The report is different than a report might be if it was purely on criminal charges. Over the years, the FBI has changed its reporting requirements when it comes to intelligence threats to our country, to make sure that they are briefed out to the rest of the intelligence community, and also to the critical oversight committees, the House/Senate Intelligence Committees.

Much of this report seems like it will fall within the scope of that oversight for those Intelligence Committees. So I would expect, one way or the other, that the report ends up in their hands.