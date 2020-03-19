News Wrap: Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign

Judy Woodruff:

The president also called on the Syrian government for the release of journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012.

In the U.S. presidential campaign, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii suspended her long-shot bid for the Democratic nomination today. Instead, she endorsed Joe Biden in a message to her supporters.

Gabbard said that, despite their political differences, Biden is the best choice to unite the country.

And the Olympic Torch was officially handed over to organizers of the Tokyo Summer Games, under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The normally elaborate ceremony was held in an empty stadium in Athens, Greece. The Japanese delegation was unable to attend due to travel restrictions. There have been calls to delay the July Games because of the pandemic.