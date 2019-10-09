News Wrap: Turkey unleashes military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump responded in a tweet, saying that Biden's call for his impeachment was — quote — "so pathetic."

Meanwhile, President Trump is facing new accusations of sexually assaulting women. "Esquire" magazine published an excerpt of a new book titled "All the President's Women" that details 26 previously unreported claims of unwanted sexual contact.

That includes one woman who went on the record to describe an instance at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in the early 2000s, when Mr. Trump, she said, groped her and forcibly kissed her. Mr. Trump has denied the claims.

California's largest utility provider shut off power to more than a million people today. It's the biggest planned outage in the state's history. Pacific Gas and Electric said that it hopes to stop its equipment from sparking wildfires during the hot and windy weather. About 800,000 customers will eventually be affected across 34 counties in Northern and Central California.

Officials warned the blackout could last days.