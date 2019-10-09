After Dorian, Bahamas’ path to recovery is obscured by uncertainty

Judy Woodruff:

It's been five-and-a-half weeks since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. The complexities of the storm and the recovery are in some ways just beginning to reveal themselves.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien went to the Bahamas for the weather mapping app MyRadar.com. He reports on the resiliency of the Bahamian people and what research tells us about the links between climate change and the increasing ferocity of hurricanes.

It's the latest in our science series, Leading Edge.