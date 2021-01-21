News Wrap: Two suicide bombings kill at least 32 people in Iraq

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news, another 900,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. It was the latest evidence of economic wreckage from the pandemic. The number was down slightly from the previous week, but it remained historically high.

In Iraq, at least 32 people were killed today by suicide bombings in Central Baghdad. Two blasts tore through a busy market, injuring more than 100 people. It was the first attack on the Iraqi capital's main commercial district in three years. Hours later, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Twitter has temporarily locked the account of China's embassy in Washington over the repression of Muslim Uyghurs. The embassy had defended forced birth control for Uyghur women, claiming that they are no longer — quote — "baby-making machines." Twitter said that that tweet amounted to dehumanizing the group.

Beijing responded today by asking for clarification.