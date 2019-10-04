News Wrap: U.S. adds 136,000 jobs as unemployment hits new 50-year low

Judy Woodruff:

The protesters wear masks to avoid being identified and punished. But, as of Saturday, violations could mean a year in jail.

Greece is demanding that Turkey reimpose controls on the outflow of migrants. Turkey had agreed in 2016 to seal off the route to Greece. But in the past two months, a new wave of migrants arrived at jam-packed refugee camps on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos. Greece says that Turkey is using the surge to ask for more financial help from the European Union.

Microsoft says that hackers linked to Iran have targeted a 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, plus government officials and journalists. The company today reported that attempted hacks of more than 240 e-mail accounts, with four actually compromised. It didn't name the campaign that was targeted.

Top U.S. officials stepped up the pressure on Facebook today over its plans to encrypt its messaging platform. The company says that it would enhance user privacy.

But, in Washington, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that the platform could become — quote — "a dream come true" for predators and child pornographers.

Attorney General William Barr said that the government is not asking for a backdoor into any and all communications.