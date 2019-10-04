Why talking to Ukrainian officials disproves the Trump narrative on Biden

Simon Ostrovsky:

And the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been deeply involved in pushing U.S. officials to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens and another theory that alleges Hillary Clinton's e-mail server and those famous missing e-mails are actually in Ukraine.

To deflect from Russia's 2016 interference, Mr. Trump has repeatedly called that attack on America's election process a hoax.

But then came the CIA officer whistle-blower complaint that resulted from the summary of a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the American president repeatedly asked Ukraine to investigate his main political opponent, Joe Biden.

I'm here in Kiev to speak to Ukrainians who were key players in the lead-up to the dismissal of prosecutor general Shokin to find out if Trump's theory about why he was fired holds any water.

I started with the man who then at the top, Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko, who personally faced the pressure from Biden to dismiss his own prosecutor. He told me it was never about Biden or his son's business with Burisma.