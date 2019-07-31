News Wrap: U.S.-China trade talks conclude with no visible progress

Judy Woodruff:

And, in the day's other news: As we mentioned, stocks did turn south after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that today's rate cut might not herald a trend.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged over 333 points to close at 26864. The Nasdaq fell 98 points, and the S&P 500 shed 33. All three indexes were down 1 percent.

And speaking of trade, U.S. and Chinese officials have finished their latest trade talks without visible signs of progress.

The meeting in Shanghai today was aimed at ending an ongoing tariff war. It wrapped up 40 minutes ahead of schedule. Just yesterday, President Trump accused the Chinese of reneging on promises, and he warned them against waiting to see if he is reelected. Today, Beijing answered: