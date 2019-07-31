What’s at stake for 2020 Democrats during Detroit presidential debates

Amy Walter:

Well, what you're really looking for right now, Amna, I think, when I talk to voters, what they're telling me is, they are hoping that this field gets narrowed, because there are just too many choices for them.

They just get kind of intimidated by the number that are on the stage. So I think, even though we saw some new names in the mix — Stu mentioned John Delaney and Steve Bullock, who it was literally his first time on the stage, the governor of Montana — I think this race really still is consolidating around four, maybe five candidates.

And as those candidates are getting challenged, or maybe challenging another candidate, you will see their numbers rise and follow, as other people challenge them. But I don't think we're going to see one of these candidates that right now is polling in the low 1's or 2's suddenly break out from the top.

And just overall this fundamental debate about pragmatism and one that's more structural reform, sitting here in Michigan right now, this is a debate that happened in 2018 in the governor's race, and it happened in 2016 in the primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

So folks in the state are pretty used to that conversation. In 2016, it was the more progressive candidate, Bernie Sanders, who won the primary. In 2018, it was the more pragmatic, who's now the governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who won her primary.