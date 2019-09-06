News Wrap: U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in August

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: U.S. businesses slowed their hiring in August amid global economic weakness and the tariff war with China.

The Labor Department reports employers added a net of 130,000 jobs, fewer than expected. That total included 25,000 temporary workers hired for the 2020 U.S. census. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent, even as more people started looking for work.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, is playing down the risk of recession. He spoke at a conference in Switzerland today, and gave an upbeat view of what lies ahead, despite some uncertainty.