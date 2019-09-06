The immense logistical challenges of emergency response in the Bahamas

William Brangham:

Let's find out some more about the relief efforts from government officials in the region.

Elizabeth Riley is the deputy executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. That's the agency coordinating response and assessment teams to these hard-hit areas. She joins me from the island of Barbados.

Ms. Riley, thank you very much for being here.

I wonder if you could just give us a sense of how things are right now.