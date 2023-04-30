News Wrap: U.S. evacuates more private citizens from Sudan clashes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, the U.S. continued evacuating private American citizens from Khartoum to Port Sudan, police are still searching for a Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors, General Mills is recalling some flour products, the Army identified the three soldiers who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska, and Biden spoke at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
