News Wrap: U.S. evacuates more private citizens from Sudan clashes

In our news wrap Sunday, the U.S. continued evacuating private American citizens from Khartoum to Port Sudan, police are still searching for a Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five of his neighbors, General Mills is recalling some flour products, the Army identified the three soldiers who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska, and Biden spoke at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

