Chicago warns of humanitarian crisis as city struggles to house migrants

John Yang
More than 8,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing asylum-seekers to so-called sanctuary cities as a protest against immigration policies. City officials say daily arrivals have increased tenfold over the last two weeks and there’s no place for all of them to go. John Yang speaks with WTTW reporter Heather Cherone to learn more.

John Yang
Claire Mufson
