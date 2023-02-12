News Wrap: U.S. takes down unidentified object over Lake Huron

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, the U.S. military shot down a flying object over Lake Huron — the fourth to enter North American airspace in the past two weeks, a tropical cyclone is bearing down on New Zealand’s northern islands, and tonight’s Super Bowl LVII is set to be a game of many firsts.
