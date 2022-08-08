News Wrap: U.S. to send another $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Monday, the U.S. is sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine as Ukrainians warn the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is in jeopardy, a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza is holding after Israel killed 44 Palestinians, China is planning more military exercises around Taiwan, and investigators in New Mexico search for a car possibly connected to the murders of four Muslim men.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The United States is sending another billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including rockets and anti-tank weapons. That makes some $9 billion in U.S. assistance to date.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is warning that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant now under Russian control is in jeopardy. It has been shelled repeatedly in recent days. And there are fears of a radiation leak or worse.
Jewhenij Zymbaljuk, International Organizations in Vienna: This is the biggest power station in Europe, nuclear power station in Europe. And if something happens, there will be huge consequences, not only for Ukraine. Probably all Ukraine will be contaminated.
Also today, Russia temporarily halted inspections of its nuclear arsenal, under the START arms control treaty with the U.S. It blamed American sanctions over Ukraine.
A cease-fire held today between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza after weekend fighting killed at least 44 Palestinians. Fuel and supply trucks entered Gaza, as Israel reopened crossings. That, in turn, allowed Gaza's sole power plant to resume operations.
China has announced more military exercises around Taiwan, keeping tensions high in the region. It's retaliation for a Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
But in Delaware this morning, President Biden played down the chances of outright conflict.
President Joe Biden:
I'm not worried, but I'm concerned that they're moving as much as they are. But I don't think they're going to do anything more.
Later, the president got a first-hand look at flood damage in Eastern Kentucky, including a site where surging water smashed a school bus into a building. It was his first major trip after emerging from COVID isolation.
Three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020 were sentenced today for federal hate crimes. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael drew life in prison. William "Roddie" Bryan got 35 years. The judge also ruled that they must serve their time and their life sentences for state murder convictions in state prison. The McMichaels had argued that they would not be safe there.
Investigators in New Mexico searched today for a vehicle that could be connected to the killings of four Muslim men. Police say this car, a dark gray or silver Volkswagen, may have been used in all four homicides. The victims were of South Asian descent. The latest was killed on Friday.
Wall Street mostly marked this — marked time today. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29 points to close at 32832. The Nasdaq fell 13 points. The S&P 500 lost five.
And two passings of note.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough died Sunday at the age of 89 in Massachusetts. We will have a remembrance later in the program.
And singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died this morning in Southern California. She had a series of hit songs in the 1970s and '80s and starred in the musical "Grease." Olivia Newton-John was 73 years old.
