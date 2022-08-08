News Wrap: U.S. to send another $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The United States is sending another billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including rockets and anti-tank weapons. That makes some $9 billion in U.S. assistance to date.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is warning that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant now under Russian control is in jeopardy. It has been shelled repeatedly in recent days. And there are fears of a radiation leak or worse.

Jewhenij Zymbaljuk, International Organizations in Vienna: This is the biggest power station in Europe, nuclear power station in Europe. And if something happens, there will be huge consequences, not only for Ukraine. Probably all Ukraine will be contaminated.