News Wrap: Indiana passes new law banning nearly all abortions

In our news wrap Saturday, Indiana has passed new legislation banning nearly all abortions, the U.S. Senate is working to pass a major health, climate and tax reform bill, President Biden tests negative for COVID again after a rebound case, China cuts communications with the U.S. after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and violence escalates in the Gaza Strip following Israel's airstrikes Friday.
