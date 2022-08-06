News Wrap: Indiana passes new law banning nearly all abortions

In our news wrap Saturday, Indiana has passed new legislation banning nearly all abortions, the U.S. Senate is working to pass a major health, climate and tax reform bill, President Biden tests negative for COVID again after a rebound case, China cuts communications with the U.S. after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and violence escalates in the Gaza Strip following Israel's airstrikes Friday.

