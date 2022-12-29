News Wrap: Ukraine hit with the biggest wave of Russian missiles in weeks

Judy Woodruff:

Local officials reported to death in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

South Korea staged large-scale military drills today after North Korean drones violated the South's airspace this week. The drills simulated shooting down incoming drones with anti-aircraft guns and fighter jets. They were the first such exercises since 2017.

Retired Pope Benedict XVI was reported to be lucid, conscious and stable today, but still in serious condition. The Vatican said that the frail 95-year-old pope emeritus rested well overnight. On Wednesday, officials said his health had deteriorated.

Back in this country, the Congressional January 6 Committee has withdrawn its subpoena of former President Trump. In a letter to a Trump lawyer, Chairman Bennie Thompson says time has run out. The committee dissolves next week, when the current Congress ends. Mr. Trump has fought the subpoena in court.

A mandatory recount in Arizona confirmed today that Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly won the state attorney general's race. She defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 280 votes out of 2.5 million cast in the November election. Democrats swept Arizona's top races over pro-Trump Republicans.

And on Wall Street, stocks rallied on news that unemployment claims rose last week. It could indicate that Federal Reserve efforts to slow the economy are working. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 345 points, 1 percent, to close near 33221. The Nasdaq rose almost 265 points, 2.5 percent. The S&P 500 was up 1.7 percent.

