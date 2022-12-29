Southwest Airlines cancels more flights but promises a return to normal

Stephanie Sy:

The city may also have to contend with flooding, as temperatures reach 50 degrees tomorrow and all that snow melts.

In the meantime, the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport has reopened, but flight cancellations persist nationwide, nearly all of them by Southwest Airlines. The carrier again scrapped about 60 percent of its flights today. Southwest has acknowledged that outdated I.T. systems stranded its pilots and flight attendants.

Bags are piling up at airports without their owners there to claim them, while others are getting lost en route to their destinations.

Maria Ferrell finally made it back home to Dallas, but she's still waiting for her bags.