News Wrap: Ukraine’s first lady appeals directly to Congress for more aid

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Ukrainian forces used U.S.-supplied rockets to blast a bridge that's critical to Russian troops in the south.

The span crosses the Dnipro River connecting to the port at Kherson. That city is controlled by the Russians, and the bridge is key to their supply flow. The attack left the bridge riddled with holes. Cars were still able to cross, but local officials said trucks and heavy military vehicles would have to detour.

Ukraine's first lady appealed directly to the U.S. Congress today for additional weapons and financial support. Olena Zelenska spoke at the U.S. Capitol, giving graphic accounts of Russian missile strikes. She also welcomed billions of dollars in U.S. military aid so far, but said Ukraine needs even more.

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine (through translator): You help us, and your help health is very strong. While Russia kills, America saves. And you should know about it. We thank you for that. But, unfortunately, the war is not over. The terror continues.