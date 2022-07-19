News Wrap: Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s cities kills scores of civilians

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia targets Ukraine's cities killing scores of civilians, Russian President Putin meets with Iran's leaders amid sanctions, the WHO issued new warnings about super-infectious COVID subvariants, a CDC panel is considering who should receive a COVID vaccine from Novavax, and the House approved federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
