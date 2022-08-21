News Wrap: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warns of Russian escalation in war

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, Ukraine's president warns that Russian forces could escalate fighting this week and calls for strength ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, a federal appeals court granted Sen. Lindsey Graham a temporary hold on testifying before a special grand jury in the Georgia election probe, and first lady Jill Biden has ended isolation after two negative COVID tests.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: