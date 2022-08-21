Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the races to watch ahead of Florida's primary on Tuesday. Then, the parents of an Army lieutenant murdered by a white supremacist fight to have their son buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Plus, a mother and daughter share advice for overcoming fears of returning to the classroom after COVID-era remote learning.
