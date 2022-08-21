August 21, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the races to watch ahead of Florida's primary on Tuesday. Then, the parents of an Army lieutenant murdered by a white supremacist fight to have their son buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Plus, a mother and daughter share advice for overcoming fears of returning to the classroom after COVID-era remote learning.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: