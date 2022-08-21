Parents of murdered Army officer push for burial at Arlington cemetery

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

In May 2017, Richard Collins III had just been commissioned into the U.S. Army when he was stabbed to death at a university bus stop. His killer had links to a white supremacist group and was sentenced to life in prison. For years, Rick and Dawn Collins have been pushing to bury their son with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Geoff Bennett spoke with them about it.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: