News Wrap: UK’s Johnson to call for new election after Brexit showdown

In our news wrap Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for a new general election after losing a showdown vote to opponents of leaving the European Union without a formal deal. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn lashed out at Johnson over his attempt to suspend Parliament. Also, the Coast Guard called off a search for survivors of a dive boat that burned and sank Monday.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: A new tropical storm, Fernand, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It has sustained winds of 40 miles an hour and is moving toward Northeastern Mexico. Forecasters expect it to strengthen before making landfall.
Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced this evening he will call for a new general election over Brexit. That came after he lost a crucial showdown vote to opponents of leaving the European Union without a formal deal. He also lost his working majority in Parliament.
Earlier, the opposition Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, lashed out at Johnson's ideas in the House of Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn:
He isn't winning friends in Europe. He's losing friends at home. This is a government with no mandate, no morals and, as of today, no majority.
The attack on our democracy, in order to force through a disastrous no-deal Brexit, is unprecedented, anti-democratic and unconstitutional.
Judy Woodruff:
In all, Johnson's own ruling Conservatives voted against him today. He will still need a two-thirds majority in Parliament to set an early election. The current deadline for Britain to leave the E.U. is October 31.
It now appears the gunman who killed seven people around Odessa, Texas, on Saturday bought his assault-style weapon in a private sale. News accounts today say that that allowed him to avoid a federal background check, which had blocked him once already, reportedly for mental health reasons.
Meanwhile, Walmart announced that it will stop selling ammunition for military-style weapons and handguns. We will return to the Texas shootings later in the program.
Officials in Southern California now say 34 people are presumed dead after a dive boat burned and sank on Monday. The Coast Guard called off the search for survivors today. Divers have recovered 20 bodies, and they kept looking for 14 others.
The sheriff said all the victims were trapped below deck.
Bill Brown:
That does appear to be exactly what happened, that the — there was a stairwell to get down the main entryway, up and down, and there was an escape hatch, and it would appear as though both of those were blocked by fire.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Five of the six crew members aboard survived by jumping into the water when the flames started. There is still no word on what started the fire.
In Afghanistan, the death toll rose to at least 16, with 119 wounded, after a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul on Monday. Rescue workers searched today amid wreckage and burned-out vehicles. The blast targeted the city's Green Village, where international aid groups are located. The Taliban said that it carried out the attack to show strength as peace talks with the U.S. reach an apparent climax.
United Nations investigators say the U.S., Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes in Yemen. A U.N. report today found that the three nations are enabling a Saudi military coalition to kill civilians by airstrikes and starvation. The investigators also faulted Shiite rebels aligned with Iran for shelling cities and using child soldiers.
Back in this country, a panel of North Carolina judges rejected state legislative district maps. The ruling said that majority Republicans drew lines to elect a maximum number of GOP candidates, and violated the rights of Democrats.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal courts have no say in political gerrymandering cases. Today's state court ruling is expected to be appealed.
And Wall Street started the week with a sell-off. It began after factory activity dropped for the first time in three years, and the latest U.S. and Chinese tariffs took hold on Sunday. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 285 points to close at 26118. The Nasdaq fell 88 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 20.
