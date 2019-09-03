News Wrap: UK’s Johnson to call for new election after Brexit showdown

Judy Woodruff:

Five of the six crew members aboard survived by jumping into the water when the flames started. There is still no word on what started the fire.

In Afghanistan, the death toll rose to at least 16, with 119 wounded, after a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul on Monday. Rescue workers searched today amid wreckage and burned-out vehicles. The blast targeted the city's Green Village, where international aid groups are located. The Taliban said that it carried out the attack to show strength as peace talks with the U.S. reach an apparent climax.

We will have a detailed report from Kabul later in the program.

United Nations investigators say the U.S., Britain, and France may be complicit in war crimes in Yemen. A U.N. report today found that the three nations are enabling a Saudi military coalition to kill civilians by airstrikes and starvation. The investigators also faulted Shiite rebels aligned with Iran for shelling cities and using child soldiers.

Back in this country, a panel of North Carolina judges rejected state legislative district maps. The ruling said that majority Republicans drew lines to elect a maximum number of GOP candidates, and violated the rights of Democrats.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal courts have no say in political gerrymandering cases. Today's state court ruling is expected to be appealed.

And Wall Street started the week with a sell-off. It began after factory activity dropped for the first time in three years, and the latest U.S. and Chinese tariffs took hold on Sunday. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 285 points to close at 26118. The Nasdaq fell 88 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 20.