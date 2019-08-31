For Brexit protesters, a larger issue is at stake: democracy

Frank Langfitt:

I think there is great skepticism about that. While Boris Johnson has been saying one thing, what we're hearing out of Brussels is there's nothing new on the table and remember what Brussels has been saying all along is we have to preserve an open border on the island of Ireland. That does not work for the United Kingdom. They feel that they're going to end up having Northern Ireland too closely aligned with the E.U. afterwards it would be like they're not even leaving the EU. And that's just been sort of a Gordian Knot for both sides.

So the other thing is what is the likelihood that Johnson can get this done in six weeks when it took three years and Theresa May failed, the former prime minister. So I think people are very skeptical that he's going to be able to come out quickly, be able to turn this all around and do something that his predecessor was unable to.