News Wrap: Unions and railroads continue negotiations ahead of strike deadline

In our news wrap Wednesday, unions and some of the largest freight railroads are still negotiating with a strike deadline fast approaching, the war in Ukraine has energy costs soaring in Europe with leaders calling for a cap on electric utility revenues and the World Health Organization says the end of the pandemic is in sight with global deaths at the lowest level since March 2020.
