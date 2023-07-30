News Wrap: Unrest in Niger’s capital, deadly bombing at Pakistan rally

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, a bomb at a political rally for a hard-line religious leader in Pakistan killed at least 44 people and injured nearly 200, the French embassy in Niger’s capital was attacked as thousands marched in support of the military for deposing the president, and Russian officials say two office buildings in Moscow were hit by Ukrainian drones.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more