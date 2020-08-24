News Wrap: WHO doctors urge caution over COVID-19 plasma treatment

In our news wrap Monday, the World Health Organization urged caution in treating COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have had the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the treatment at President Trump’s urging, but top WHO scientists reiterated it is still experimental. Also, doctors in Germany say tests indicate Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned.
