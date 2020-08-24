What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Republican National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

10:45am ET

RNC Roll Call Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Live

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 16 minutes

8:30pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 1 in 46 minutes

9pm ET

PBS NewsHour RNC Coverage in 1 hour

Featured speaker: Sen. Tim Scott

Donald Trump Jr.

Nikki Haley

Latest Election News

See all

News Wrap: WHO doctors urge caution over COVID-19 plasma treatment

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, the World Health Organization urged caution in treating COVID-19 patients with plasma from people who have had the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the treatment at President Trump’s urging, but top WHO scientists reiterated it is still experimental. Also, doctors in Germany say tests indicate Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 23 Trump campaign releases RNC schedule

  2. Read Aug 24 Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

  3. Read Aug 24 WATCH: Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention

  4. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  5. Watch Aug 24 On Day 1 of RNC, delegates renominate Trump, who makes surprise appearance

The Latest