News Wrap: Widespread unrest in Israel on the eve of a defining moment

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, mass protests continue across Israel against the government’s judicial overhaul as Prime Minister Netanyahu recovers from a heart procedure, triple-digit temperatures are coming to the Great Plains and Midwest, Greece is battling wildfires while flash floods hit India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Russian airstrikes severely damaged historic landmarks in Odesa.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch