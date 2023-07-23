News Wrap: Widespread unrest in Israel on the eve of a defining moment

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, mass protests continue across Israel against the government’s judicial overhaul as Prime Minister Netanyahu recovers from a heart procedure, triple-digit temperatures are coming to the Great Plains and Midwest, Greece is battling wildfires while flash floods hit India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Russian airstrikes severely damaged historic landmarks in Odesa.
