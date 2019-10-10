News Wrap: Zelenskiy denies Trump tried to blackmail him

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump has claimed that Ukraine involvement in a democratic plot to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. But there has been no evidence to support this.

Turkey's ground and air assault against Kurdish fighters in Northern Syria raged for a second day, as tens of thousands of civilians near the border attempted to flee. Meanwhile, Kurdish fighters suspended their operations against the Islamic State to focus instead on battling Turkish troops.

We will get an inside look at the conflict later in the program.

Back in this country, more than 1.5 million people in Northern and Central California were in the dark today, after the state's largest utility shut off their electricity. Beginning yesterday, Pacific Gas and Electric deliberately cut off the power to avoid sparking wildfires, as strong winds moved through the drier-than-usual region.

We will explore the impact of this unprecedented move right after the news summary.

A powerful snowstorm is roaring through the Great Plains and the Central Rockies today, threatening to dump up to two feet of snow in some parts of the country. It was a slick morning commute for drivers in cities like Billings, Montana, and Rapid City, South Dakota, which saw eight inches of snow. And, in Denver, Colorado, temperatures plummeted nearly 64 degrees since yesterday.

Apple has removed a digital app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements, amid a backlash from Chinese state media. Apple said the demonstrators had used the real-time mapping app, HKmap.live, to ambush law enforcement.

In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced any type of support for the ongoing protests.