How 2 arrested Giuliani associates are connected to Trump impeachment inquiry

Democrats were not sort of like jumping in the aisles over this. But they do feel that this adds to the cloud over the Trump presidency, and it raises more questions about corruption in his administration and among those around him.

So they obviously are trying to get details themselves, but they think that this adds to what they see as their narrative, which is, this is an administration that tries to cross legal boundaries on a regular basis.

Now, Democrats are also paying attention to some other kind of effects of this. As part of the indictment today, it named — it said these two men had been reaching out to a specific congressman. We know, from transactions, dates, times and other reporting, that that congressman is former Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas. There he is right there.

He's not just any Republican. He was chairman of the Rules Committee, a very powerful position. The allegation here in the indictment is that these two men were trying to get him — to leverage donations with him to get him to pressure for the ouster of that Ukrainian ambassador.

He has released a statement saying there was no such transaction, no request. I never did anything like that.

But, Judy, he's trying to get back into Congress. And so this is again where Democrats see a gain for them.

Two other quick notes about what's happening with Democrats tonight. Nancy Pelosi is planning a call tomorrow afternoon with all of the Democratic members in Congress. They're going — or in the House, rather.

They're going to talk about impeachment and talk about things like, do they hold a full House vote? What do they do next? How fast do they move?

As these layers pile up, Democrats again will have to choose which ones they pursue and for how long. Finally, tomorrow, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who we keep bringing up, the one that Giuliani wanted out, is supposed to testify behind closed doors.

And my Democratic sources say, even though she's still at the State Department, they think she's going to come. We will see. It's tomorrow morning. We will know within 24 hours.